Plan to reduce quarantine period for foreign visitors approved

The meeting, chaired by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, also approved the initiative to reopen selected provinces to foreign tourists following the pilot sandbox programme that has been implemented in Phuket since July.

“The next phase of reopening Thailand will start from mid-October in Cha Am district of Phetchaburi [province] and Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan [province],” said Opas.

“More provinces will be considered for reopening in November, depending on daily infection and vaccination rates as well as available hospital beds in each province.”

The committee also approved the principle of preventive and control measures for diseases caused by insect carriers for the year 2022, as it estimated that the severe dengue fever pandemic would return next year after it recorded low infections since the start of 2021.