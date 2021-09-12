DDC reveals data on fatalities, adverse effects from vaccination

On Saturday, the DDC’s division of epidemiology also revealed data collected until September 5 of the symptoms after cocktail or booster vaccination.

A total of 35,912,894 Covid-19 vaccine doses had been administered until September 5. A total of 628 deaths were reported, of which 416 were determined by experts as irrelevant to the vaccination and 249 cases were concomitant events from other conditions. Meanwhile reports are awaited of 122 deaths.

Out of 791 people who received Sinovac as the first shot and AstraZeneca as the second shot, a total of 38 fatality cases was reported. Three of the cases were irrelevant to the vaccines, three cases were inconclusive while information is still being gathered in 32 cases. Symptoms that can be found after completing the cocktail vaccination are fever, headaches, vomiting, dizziness, nausea and muscle ache.

Among people who received AstraZeneca as a booster shot after two shots of Sinovac, three out of 293 people died. Two cases were reportedly irrelevant and information was being collected about one fatality. Symptoms that can be found are similar to the cocktail vaccination.

As for the Pfizer booster dose after two Sinovac doses, there were three fatalities. One case is inconclusive, while two cases are being investigated. Most of the symptoms that were found after the third shot were similar to other booster shots, but with rashes.