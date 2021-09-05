Criticism of Chinas vaccine for political gains could hurt bilateral ties: Don

The criticism by the House of Representatives panellists of the vaccine only aimed to seek political benefits without concern for facts, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat quoted the minister as saying on Saturday.

"Sinovac vaccine was approved by the World Health Organization and 39 other countries," Don said. "Currently, over 100 million people worldwide had received the vaccine."

Don added that despite the price of inactivated vaccines being high, China was able to produce them quickly and enable many countries overcome the first phase of the Covid-19 crisis, according to the spokesman.

"Hence, criticism of the Sinovac vaccine is not only distorting facts, but it also affects the relationship between the two countries," the spokesman quoted the minister as saying.