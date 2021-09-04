As part of new vaccine strategy, purchase of Sinovac to be wound down

“The ministry will buy only 12 million doses of Sinovac in the rest of this year, which will be used for the Sinovac-AstraZeneca combo vaccination,” Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said on Friday.

“Once the stock of Sinovac is depleted, an AstraZeneca-Pfizer combo will be used, while the non-combo vaccination would be either two doses of AstraZeneca or two doses of Pfizer.”

Sopon added that the reason for slowing down the purchase of Sinovac is not because the vaccine was less effective, but the ministry would focus on procuring vaccines that are safe for children.

Related Stories

Sinovac-AstraZeneca combo safe and effective, insists Public Health Ministry

Sinovac then AstraZeneca offers higher immunity than 2 doses of same brand

Sinovac effective against Covid-19, Chinese Embassy insists