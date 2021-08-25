Thailand has passed the peak of Covid-19 outbreak, says DDC

The situation will gradually improve if the daily infection rate continues to decline, said Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of the DDC's emergency disease and health hazards control division.

“Currently Thailand ranks 33rd globally in terms of accumulated cases, with new infections on Tuesday at 17,165, decreasing from over 20,000 cases per day in the past week,” said Chawetsan. “If this trend continues, we will be able to ease up some lockdown measures.”

Thailand’s highest daily infections were reported on August 13 at 23,418 cases, after which the country has seen a gradual decrease in new infections.

Chawetsan added that people still needed to adhere to disease control measures to reduce new cases and deaths and to maintain the trend of declining daily infections.