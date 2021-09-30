Very few foreign arrivals predicted as tourism confidence slumps in Thailand

TCT president Chamnan Srisawat said this number was low due to several factors, such as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, problems in distributing vaccines in tourism provinces and flooding.

Hence, TCT is calling on the government to make some adjustments, such as:

• Making the application for Certificate of Entry (COE) easier and allowing travel agents to apply on behalf of travellers.

• Creating a standard operating procedure that is consistent nationwide.

• Making Covid-19 tests cheaper. During the 14-day quarantine, foreigners are required to undergo three RT-PCR tests which cost 8,000 baht in total. TCT recommends that the second and third tests be conducted using ATK and the price cut down to 2,500 baht.

• Using the word “sandbox” with all campaigns so publicising is easy.

• Launching big campaigns to advertise the reopening of Thailand.

Chamnan said it will be difficult to meet the target of 280,000 tourists this year if the government does not speed up the vaccination drive and does not ease regulations.

TCT vice-president Marisa Sukosol said this low number of expected arrivals is worrisome. She added that the government’s offer to pay three months’ salary to people working in the tourism sector is not enough as it will take another year or two for the sector to be revived.