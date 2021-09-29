Wed, September 29, 2021

Cabinet okays extension of Special Tourist Visa for another year

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the extension of Special Tourist Visas (STV) for another year or until September 30, 2022, said deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul.

The move had been proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry to attract foreign tourists with high purchasing power who wish to stay in Thailand from 90 days to 270 in a bid to revive the tourism industry that has been hammered by the Covid-19 crisis.

The ministry reported that in the past year 5,609 foreign tourists applied for the STV, generating an estimated income of Bt1.24 billion for the economy. Most of the long-stay tourists are from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain and Croatia.

 

The average visiting period of STV holders are 90 days, while the most visited provinces after quarantine are Bangkok, Surat Thani, Phuket, Udon Thani, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Rayong.

The Special Tourist Visa was first approved on October 1, 2020.

Applicants must be from a Covid-19 low-risk country and must undergo alternate state quarantine in hospitals or hotels for at least 14 days before embarking on travel in Thailand.

Published : September 29, 2021

