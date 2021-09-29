Cabinet okays extension of Special Tourist Visa for another year

The move had been proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry to attract foreign tourists with high purchasing power who wish to stay in Thailand from 90 days to 270 in a bid to revive the tourism industry that has been hammered by the Covid-19 crisis.

The ministry reported that in the past year 5,609 foreign tourists applied for the STV, generating an estimated income of Bt1.24 billion for the economy. Most of the long-stay tourists are from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain and Croatia.

