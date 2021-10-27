Thai skies will get busy again from November, says AeroThai

Up to 27,285 flights can be expected in November, up 1.4 per cent from the 26,905 flights in Thai skies so far this month.
AeroThai reckons this number will rise gradually as Thailand slowly opens up to more countries.
The number of domestic flights has risen since the beginning of October after the government eased travel restrictions nationwide.
Published : October 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
