Wed, October 27, 2021

Thai skies will get busy again from November, says AeroThai

The Kingdom can expect up to 1,000 take-offs and landings daily once it reopens its airports to international flights from November 1, the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AeroThai) said on Wednesday.

Up to 27,285 flights can be expected in November, up 1.4 per cent from the 26,905 flights in Thai skies so far this month.

AeroThai reckons this number will rise gradually as Thailand slowly opens up to more countries.

The number of domestic flights has risen since the beginning of October after the government eased travel restrictions nationwide.

Published : October 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
