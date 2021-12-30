Which New Year countdown events are still on

Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, Ayutthaya and the Phuket

Tourism Authority of Thailand will hold countdown events under the concept “Visit Thailand Year 2022 Amazing New Chapter” at five locations: Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima City Hall, Moonlight Beach in Rayong, Ayutthaya’s Wat Phra Ram and Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket. Only 1,500 participants are limited at each of these events.

Meanwhile, Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall will hold its countdown via Facebook Live, while its physical location on Rama I Road in Pathumwan district will open until 11pm on December 31 with only an exhibition of a decorated giant Christmas tree.

The Public Health Ministry has instructed the private sector that all events must strictly follow disease control measures, which include using online pre-registration to prevent crowding, mandating ATK testing at the event entrance, and maintaining social distancing in event areas, while all participants and staffers must be fully vaccinated.