Which New Year countdown events are still on

So far, the government-sponsored events that have been cancelled are Bangkok’s Buddhist chanting and New Year merit-making ceremonies, as well as countdown events in Khon Kaen and Hat Yai (Songkhla).
Here is a list of notable countdowns that will still light up the atmosphere to usher in the New Year:
Bangkok
> Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 at IconSiam shopping complex in Khlong San district.
> Siam Paragon Countdown 2022 at Siam Paragon mall in Pathumwan district
> Asiatique Thailand Countdown 2022 at Asiatique: The Riverfront in Bang Kho Laem district
> The “Lan Nom Sam Yan” event at Samyan Mitrtown in Pathumwan district
Chonburi
> Pattaya Festival 2021 at Bali Hai Pier in Bang Lamung district
Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, Ayutthaya and the Phuket
Tourism Authority of Thailand will hold countdown events under the concept “Visit Thailand Year 2022 Amazing New Chapter” at five locations: Royal Park Rajapruek in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima City Hall, Moonlight Beach in Rayong, Ayutthaya’s Wat Phra Ram and Saphan Hin Beach in Phuket. Only 1,500 participants are limited at each of these events.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall will hold its countdown via Facebook Live, while its physical location on Rama I Road in Pathumwan district will open until 11pm on December 31 with only an exhibition of a decorated giant Christmas tree.
The Public Health Ministry has instructed the private sector that all events must strictly follow disease control measures, which include using online pre-registration to prevent crowding, mandating ATK testing at the event entrance, and maintaining social distancing in event areas, while all participants and staffers must be fully vaccinated.
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
