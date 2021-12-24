Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

ICONSIAM 2022 countdown to go ahead as planned

ICONSIAM announced on Thursday that its “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” event on New Year’s Eve will go ahead as planned.

“Only the press conference related to the event, which was scheduled for tomorrow [Friday], will be cancelled,” the company said.

“We will follow the government’s latest announcement closely in case there is any change in regulations regarding the organization of the New Year event,” said the company. “As of now the schedule for ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022’ remains unchanged until further notice.”

The countdown event will feature several activities including stage performances and fireworks at midnight.

ICONSIAM, a shopping complex by the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok’s Khlong San district, reportedly plans to launch the biggest fireworks made from sticky rice. The event will be broadcast live via social media and international news channels like CNN, BBC and ABC.

Published : December 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

