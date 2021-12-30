Air quality expected to be ‘good’ across New Year holidays

“The daily air quality report of December 29 found that PM2.5 [dust particles measuring 2.5 microns in diameter] readings in different regions of the country are all within the safety standard, or not exceeding 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air [μg/m3],” said department director-general Atthaphol Charoenchansa.

The readings are:

• Greater Bangkok: 10 to 32μg/m3

• North: 9 to 31μg/m3

• Northeast: 5 to 22μg/m3

• Central region and West: 10 to 29μg/m3

• East: 9 to 16μg/m3

• South: 8 to 20μg/m3

As for the next seven days, the department estimated that air quality would be in the “excellent to good level” in most areas.

However, in some areas of big cities such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai, the air quality on January 4 and 5 could be in the moderate to poor level due to an increase in the number of vehicles heading back from other provinces.