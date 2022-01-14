Hurry up with 2nd Nong Khai-Vientiane bridge, SRT told

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Friday that the SRT had received this order at a meeting chaired by Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday. The meeting was with the committee in charge of integrating agencies’ work on implementing the Thai-Lao-Chinese railway project.

At the meeting, Anutin told SRT to immediately seek funding from the central budget so the designing and building of the bridge in Nong Khai can be accelerated.

Separately, the meeting also agreed to include representatives of the Public Health Ministry and Council of State in the Anutin-led committee.

Saksayam added that the officials also approved a framework for holding more talks with Laos and China about extending the high-speed railway to Thailand. If negotiations are successful, the framework will be upgraded into a memorandum of understanding with a binding effect on the three nations, Saksayam added.