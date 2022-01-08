Nong Khai eyed as transport hub for China-Laos high-speed railway

SRT is also eyeing the Na Tha station in Muang district to serve the purpose and is seeking funds to study and analyse options for a public-private partnership.

DRT, meanwhile, is looking to adjust regulations and solve problems related to logistics, overall cost and the efficient use of train and road transportation.

The department is also looking into using the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge for goods that need to be transported in a hurry.

DRT has also earmarked 80 rai of land to use as customs clearance and transfer area.