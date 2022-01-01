Trains prove to be most popular among year-end travellers

Meanwhile, more than 1.28 million people used rail services in Greater Bangkok on December 29 and 30:

• Airport Rail Link: 57,446 passengers

• SRT Red Line: 15,590 passengers

• MRT Purple Line: 50,721 passengers

• MRT Blue Line: 355,242 passengers

• BTS: 805,331 passengers

Separately, a train crashed into a pick-up truck that was trying to cross the tracks in Nakhon Ratchasima at around 11am on December 30. Two people were slightly injured and taken to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for treatment.