Trains prove to be most popular among year-end travellers

The five lines that saw the highest number of passengers were:
• Southern: 26,852 passengers
• Northeast: 26,420 passengers
• Northern: 23,402 passengers
• Eastern: 11,010 passengers
• Mahachai-Mae Khlong: 6,066 passengers
Meanwhile, more than 1.28 million people used rail services in Greater Bangkok on December 29 and 30:
• Airport Rail Link: 57,446 passengers
• SRT Red Line: 15,590 passengers
• MRT Purple Line: 50,721 passengers
• MRT Blue Line: 355,242 passengers
• BTS: 805,331 passengers
Separately, a train crashed into a pick-up truck that was trying to cross the tracks in Nakhon Ratchasima at around 11am on December 30. Two people were slightly injured and taken to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for treatment.
Published : January 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
