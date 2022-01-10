Jurin hopes to add fruit to Thai-Laos high-speed railway cargo

Accompanying Jurin were Commerce permanent secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamitr, deputy permanent secretary Poonpong Naiyanaphakorn, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department Phithak Udomwichaiwat and director-general of the Trade Negotiations Department Oramon Supthaweetham.

Jurin said the delegation had spoken to the private sector about how the high-speed railway can be used to boost Thai exports to Laos and China.

He said Beijing has given Thailand the right to use the railway to transport minerals, rubber and tapioca to China, so far, and the Commerce Ministry will seek permission to also add fruit to the list. However, he did not indicate the timeframe for such talks.

Jurin went on to say that the high-speed railway currently goes as far as the south of Vientiane and will be extended another 3 kilometres along the banks of the Mekong River on the Laos side.