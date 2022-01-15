Thai health authorities get ready for surge in Covid-19 cases

So far, 27,597 hospital beds have been added to the public health system, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, along with Defence and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation ministries have jointly opened 118 new field hospitals with a combined capacity of 24,646 beds,” he said. “Currently, 2,611 beds are occupied, leaving 22,035 beds free for future patients.”

Provincial authorities, meanwhile, have set up 11 new community centres that can accommodate about 2,951 patients. So far, 201 beds at these centres are occupied, leaving 2,750 free for future patients.