Thai health authorities get ready for surge in Covid-19 cases

The government has instructed related agencies to set up field hospitals and community isolation centres to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

So far, 27,597 hospital beds have been added to the public health system, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, along with Defence and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation ministries have jointly opened 118 new field hospitals with a combined capacity of 24,646 beds,” he said. “Currently, 2,611 beds are occupied, leaving 22,035 beds free for future patients.”

Provincial authorities, meanwhile, have set up 11 new community centres that can accommodate about 2,951 patients. So far, 201 beds at these centres are occupied, leaving 2,750 free for future patients.

“In the first 14 days of 2022, most people have been adhering to disease control measures, which has kept the new infection rates at manageable levels even though the Omicron variant is highly transmissible,” Thanakorn said.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging people to continue protecting themselves by following the Covid-19 free setting, getting vaccinated with a booster shot and taking ATK tests regularly. If you or anybody in your family has tested positive for Covid-19, call the 1330 hotline or the local public health office immediately.”

The Public Health Ministry on Saturday reported 7,793 new infections, 270 of whom had arrived from overseas. The death toll hit 18, while 5,202 people have been discharged from hospital.

In the first 14 days of January, Thailand has seen 92,973 new Covid-19 cases.

 

