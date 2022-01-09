Bangkok readies isolation centres to tackle surge in Omicron cases

This move is to deal with a potential surge in Covid-19 patients now that the highly transmissible Omicron variant is quickly becoming a dominant strain. As of January 4, 2,338 people had tested positive for Omicron in different parts of the country.
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said last week that he aims to have 41 such centres with a total of 5,158 beds ready soon.
Khachit Chatchawanit, BMA’s permanent secretary, said on Sunday that so far 13 centres with a total of 1,826 beds are ready and another 28 with an additional 3,332 beds should open soon.
As of Saturday, 137 of the beds were occupied.
The isolation centres that are ready include:
• 175 beds at RBS Logistic, Lat Phrao
• 118 beds at Postal School, Lak Si
• 100 beds at Mansri Waterworks facility, Pom Prab (Sattru Phai)
• 145 beds at Tan Pun Waiting Centre, Huai Khwang
• 500 beds at Saphan Temple, Khlong Toei
• 92 beds at Nasa Bangkok hotel, Suan Luang
• 127 beds at Bangkok Waiting Centre, Kha Na Yaw
• 133 beds at Happiness Centre for All Ages, Bang Kapi
• 114 beds at Happiness Centre for All Ages, Thawee Wattana
• 50 beds at Happiness Centre for All Ages (Women), Bangkok Yai
• 100 beds at Wat Kamphaeng, Phasi Charoen
• 120 beds at Happiness Centre for All Ages, Bang Khuntien
• 52 beds at Kiakkai Waiting Centre (children five to 12), Dusit
Bangkok has also established four field hospitals and seven district field hospitals for residents in six districts with a total of 4,974 beds.
In the worst-case scenario, when cases rise rapidly, there will also be medical teams to oversee patients isolating at home.
Published : January 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
