Bangkok readies isolation centres to tackle surge in Omicron cases

This move is to deal with a potential surge in Covid-19 patients now that the highly transmissible Omicron variant is quickly becoming a dominant strain. As of January 4, 2,338 people had tested positive for Omicron in different parts of the country.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said last week that he aims to have 41 such centres with a total of 5,158 beds ready soon.

Khachit Chatchawanit, BMA’s permanent secretary, said on Sunday that so far 13 centres with a total of 1,826 beds are ready and another 28 with an additional 3,332 beds should open soon.