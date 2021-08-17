Tuesday, August 17, 2021

in-focus

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) opened a new community isolation centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district on Tuesday.

This is the district’s third community isolation centre for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, said Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

He said the new centre can accommodate 400 patients – 200 men and 200 women.

He added that Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital is responsible for care of patients while the Digital Economy and Society Ministry provided the centre’s internet system.

The centre was equipped with a patient-screening point, food and drinks service, security system, restrooms and waste management system, he explained.

"Necessities prepared for patients include bedding, mosquito nets, towels, shower cream, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, face masks and hand sanitising gel," he added.

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

The BMA has launched 69 community isolation centres across the capital to accommodate 9,190 patients. Seven centres have been upgraded to “community isolation-plus” facilities to accommodate 990 patients with moderate symptoms.

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

The BMA has also set up 28 semi-community isolation centres to accommodate 1,487 patients.

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

Separately, 64 waiting areas have capacity for 8,322 patients, while field hospitals and hospitels can accommodate 3,706 patients.

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

Bangkok logged 4,397 new cases and 79 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

Published : July 27, 2021

Latest News

Covid-19 Shakes Fortune 500 | The Nation Talk EP.9

Published : August 17, 2021

Zipmex Secures More than 300M THB Investment from Media Giants, Plan B and MACO

Published : August 17, 2021

SET rebounds on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : August 17, 2021

The Blue Elephant Group launches simply delicious ‘AZIAN BY BLUE ELEPHANT’ brand of Thai & Indian favourites for home delivery

Published : August 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.