Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

This is the district’s third community isolation centre for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, said Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
He said the new centre can accommodate 400 patients – 200 men and 200 women.
He added that Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital is responsible for care of patients while the Digital Economy and Society Ministry provided the centre’s internet system.
The centre was equipped with a patient-screening point, food and drinks service, security system, restrooms and waste management system, he explained.
"Necessities prepared for patients include bedding, mosquito nets, towels, shower cream, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, face masks and hand sanitising gel," he added.
The BMA has launched 69 community isolation centres across the capital to accommodate 9,190 patients. Seven centres have been upgraded to “community isolation-plus” facilities to accommodate 990 patients with moderate symptoms.
The BMA has also set up 28 semi-community isolation centres to accommodate 1,487 patients.
Separately, 64 waiting areas have capacity for 8,322 patients, while field hospitals and hospitels can accommodate 3,706 patients.
Bangkok logged 4,397 new cases and 79 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday.
Published : August 17, 2021
By : The Nation
