Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

This is the district’s third community isolation centre for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, said Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

He said the new centre can accommodate 400 patients – 200 men and 200 women.

He added that Thonburi Bamrungmuang Hospital is responsible for care of patients while the Digital Economy and Society Ministry provided the centre’s internet system.

The centre was equipped with a patient-screening point, food and drinks service, security system, restrooms and waste management system, he explained.

"Necessities prepared for patients include bedding, mosquito nets, towels, shower cream, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, face masks and hand sanitising gel," he added.