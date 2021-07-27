Tuesday, July 27, 2021

in-focus

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

The train maintenance depot at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station will be converted into a temporary facility for Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Tuesday.

The depot will accommodate 240 patients in beds set up inside parked bogies and should be ready by July 30.


So far, about 60 per cent of Bangkok’s population has been vaccinated and should develop herd immunity once more residents receive their shots.

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Former Olympic boxing legend Manus hit with lottery fraud charge

Published : July 27, 2021

Ministers wave off ‘Covid train’ to Northeast as cases pile up in Bangkok

Published : July 27, 2021

BMA launches widespread testing, home-isolation scheme to curb spread of Covid-19

Published : July 27, 2021

NBTC sets aside THB1.2 billion to cover internet bills for online classes

Published : July 27, 2021

Latest News

SET down as virus crisis grips Thailand

Published : July 27, 2021

Time names Bangkok, Khao Yai ‘world’s greatest places’

Published : July 27, 2021

Bang Sue train depot to serve as waiting area for Covid patients

Published : July 27, 2021

Positive antigen test ‘not enough’ to gain admission to hospital, Community Isolation

Published : July 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.