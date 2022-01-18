NARIT keeps close watch for impact of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai eruption



The volcano near Tonga in the Pacific Ocean exploded with huge amounts of gas and steam blasting into the air and having a widespread impact.

The impact of the eruption was measured in foreign and local weather stations at the following Thai time:

3.42pm: Australia, Springbrook Research Observatory

7.50pm: Songkhla, regional observatory

7.59pm: Nakhon Ratchasima, regional observatory

8.01pm: Chachoengsao, regional observatory

8.25pm: Chiang Mai, Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark

8.28pm: Chiang Mai, Thai National Observatory on Doi Inthanon

8.42pm: China, Gao Mei Gu Astronomical observatory

NARIT said this information can be used to determine the impact of the eruption and a similar system can be used for other natural phenomena, such as working out the impact of an asteroid.

More details can be found at http://weather.narit.or.th/