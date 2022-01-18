Better safe than sorry: PM tells agencies to be ready for possible tsunami

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has also instructed relevant agencies to communicate with each other and prepare to mitigate disaster in case a tsunami is created by the eruption.

On Sunday, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said the eruption on Friday and Saturday had taken place about 9,500km away from the coast of Narathiwat. However, the eruption triggered tsunami warnings and advisories for several countries across the Pacific, including American Samoa, New Zealand, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Australia, Japan and the US.