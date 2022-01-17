Fri, January 21, 2022

international

Tsunami advisory canceled for Bay Area in U.S. California

Residents are warned to remain cautious near the coastline "as lingering strong currents likely exist."

The tsunami advisory triggered Saturday by a volcanic eruption near Tonga has been canceled in the U.S. state of California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The advisory ended Saturday night for the Bay Area and early Sunday for the rest of the state, the weather service tweeted.

Tsunami advisories can be canceled when wave heights stay below 0.3 meters for three hours, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center protocol.

California officials warned residents to remain cautious near the coastline "as lingering strong currents likely exist," the weather service said.

Tsunami warnings were also lifted in countries around the Pacific Rim, with the U.S. Tsunami Warning System map showing none in effect Sunday morning, according to a report by San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.

The underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga triggered tsunami along California's Pacific coast Saturday, resulting in beach closures, evacuations in Berkeley's Marina and flooding at the Santa Cruz Harbor, the report said. 

Related News

Published : January 17, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

China’s scientists discover world’s ‘shiest’ flower

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Residents can stay in Fukushima town for 1st time since 2011 nuclear disaster

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Cambodia, Thailand say ‘no easy fix’ for Myanmar crisis

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hun Sen talks trade, tourism with Vietnam’s top diplomat

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.