Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano too far away to touch Thailand: govt

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano t...

The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcano near the South Pacific kingdom of Tonga on Friday and Saturday has had no effect on Thailand, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Sunday.

The volcano first erupted on Friday, sending an enormous plume of ash some 19 kilometres into the air, before it erupted again on Saturday evening. The Saturday eruption sent a 1.2-metre-high tsunami wave toward the coast of Tonga’s capital Nuku'alofa.

It also triggered tsunami warnings and advisories for several countries across the Pacific, including American Samoa, New Zealand, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Australia, Japan and the US West Coast from California to Alaska.

“The volcano is about 9,500km away from Narathiwat’s coast and has, therefore, not had any effect on Thailand,” she said. “However, the National Disaster Warning Centre is monitoring the situation and will provide updates regularly.”

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, meanwhile, has instructed relevant agencies to keep in touch with countries in the Pacific region that may be affected by the tsunami and promptly issue warnings to Thais living there.

Related News

Tonga volcano eruption has massive waves crashing on shores far and wide

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Volcano eruption on Spain's La Palma enters 6th day

Related News

Published : January 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.