Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano too far away to touch Thailand: govt

The volcano first erupted on Friday, sending an enormous plume of ash some 19 kilometres into the air, before it erupted again on Saturday evening. The Saturday eruption sent a 1.2-metre-high tsunami wave toward the coast of Tonga’s capital Nuku'alofa.

It also triggered tsunami warnings and advisories for several countries across the Pacific, including American Samoa, New Zealand, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Australia, Japan and the US West Coast from California to Alaska.