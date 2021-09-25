Volcano eruption on Spains La Palma enters 6th day

Lava issued from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed over 350 homes and covered over 165 hectares to a depth of up to 15 meters. Over 6,000 people from the island's population of just over 80,000 have been evacuated.

The volcano emits between 6,140 and 11,500 tons of Sulphur dioxide (SO2) every day, according to the Vulcanology Institute of the Canary Islands (INVOLCAN). It also estimates that the eruption could last for 24 to 84 days.