Sat, September 25, 2021

international

Volcano eruption on Spains La Palma enters 6th day

Roads have been closed and flights canceled as volcanic eruption on Spains La Palma island entered the sixth day on Friday.

Lava issued from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed over 350 homes and covered over 165 hectares to a depth of up to 15 meters. Over 6,000 people from the island's population of just over 80,000 have been evacuated.

The volcano emits between 6,140 and 11,500 tons of Sulphur dioxide (SO2) every day, according to the Vulcanology Institute of the Canary Islands (INVOLCAN). It also estimates that the eruption could last for 24 to 84 days. 

Photo taken on Sept. 23, 2021, shows the scene of volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain.(Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

People watch the scene of volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021.(Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2021, shows the scene of volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain.(Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

 

People watch the scene of volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain, Sept. 23, 2021.(Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Police officers stop people from approaching the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain, on Sept. 22, 2021.(Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2021, shows the scene of volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Spain.(Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Published : September 25, 2021

