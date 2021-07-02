Indonesias volcano Merapi emits hot clouds

Based on monitoring from midnight to 12:00 a.m., the 2,968-m-high volcano, which is located on the border between Yogyakarta and Central Java provinces and now on the status of the third-level of danger, has also released incandescent lava four times as far as 500 m to the southeast.

The ejection of volcanic material could reach an area within a radius of 3 km from the summit if an explosive eruption occurs, according to the center.