Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Indonesias volcano Merapi emits hot clouds

Indonesias most active volcano Merapi has emitted hot clouds four times as far as 1,300 m to the southwest and southeast, the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center said Thursday.

The third hot clouds were sliding down 1,300 m to the southwest at 6:39 a.m. with an amplitude of 22 mm for 125 seconds.

Based on monitoring from midnight to 12:00 a.m., the 2,968-m-high volcano, which is located on the border between Yogyakarta and Central Java provinces and now on the status of the third-level of danger, has also released incandescent lava four times as far as 500 m to the southeast.

The ejection of volcanic material could reach an area within a radius of 3 km from the summit if an explosive eruption occurs, according to the center. Photo taken on July 1, 2021 shows white smokes spewing from Mount Merapi, seen at Cangkringan village, Sleman district, Yogyakarta of Indonesia.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailnad
