Thousands flee La Palma volcano eruption as rivers of lava flow towards villages

Videos and photos on social media showed streams of bright orange lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano flowing through streets, engulfing houses and roads, while fountains of lava and ash exploded overhead.

The volcano, which last erupted in 1971, had shown signs of activity in the days leading up to the eruption, placing locals on high alert.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, known as Involcan, said that early measurements recorded temperatures of 1,967 degrees Fahrenheit (1,075 Celsius).

"Follow the advice of the authorities and DO NOT GO near the site of the eruption," the institute tweeted Sunday.