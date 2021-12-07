Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

The rescuer team found several bodies buried by mud in Lumajang district on Monday, and the number of missing people may rise as there were sand mining activities on rivers during the eruption, said Daniel Riza, an official at the data and information center of the district's disaster management and mitigation agency.

"The reports coming to us showed that 22 died, and 30 persons lost contacts, and the number could be more than that as there were some mining activities on the rivers just before the eruption," he told Xinhua.

The natural disaster has forced 1,700 people to flee homes and take shelters at evacuation centers as hundreds of houses, a bridge and other infrastructure facilities were destroyed, the official said.

Related Stories