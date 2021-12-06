Tue, December 07, 2021

international

13 died, 98 injured in Indonesias Mt. Semeru eruption

At least 13 people died and 98 others were injured after Mount Semeru in Indonesias East Java erupted.

At least 13 people died and 98 others were injured after Mount Semeru in Indonesia's East Java erupted, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said on Sunday.

"Two bodies have been identified, while others are still in the process," according to the BNPB's spokesman Abdul Muhari.

All those injured, including two pregnant women, are currently under medical treatment at nearby health centers.

Meanwhile, 902 people have been evacuated to a village hall, a school building, and houses of worship.

Volcanic ash has buried a number of houses, roads and a bridge.

Officers are digging up the ash covering the road using heavy equipment, while evacuating and searching for missing persons.

The 3,676-meter-high volcano erupted on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. Jakarta time.

The hot clouds stopped falling due to the rain. Authorities called on people not to move near the rivers on which the lava is flowing.  Enditem

People walk near trucks buried in volcanic ashes after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Kurniawan/Xinhua)

Related Stories

Aerial photo shows an area covered with volcanic ashes after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Kurniawan/Xinhua)

A man stands near an area covered with volcanic ashes after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Aditya Hendra/Xinhua)

A motorbike is covered with volcanic ashes after Mount Semeru eruption at Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Bayu Novanta/Xinhua)

People leave for temporary shelters after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Kurniawan/Xinhua)

A man brings stuff from his house to a temporary shelter after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Bayu Novanta/Xinhua)

Rescuers evacuate sheep after Mount Semeru eruption at Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Bayu Novanta/Xinhua)

People cry in a residential area covered with volcanic ashes after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Kurniawan/Xinhua)

People walk on the ground covered by volcanic ash after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Bayu Novanta/Xinhua)

A woman holds a child in front of a house buried in volcanic ashes after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Kurniawan/Xinhua)

A woman brings stuff from her house to a temporary shelter after Mount Semeru eruption in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Bayu Novanta/Xinhua)

Related News

Published : December 06, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.