Tue, December 07, 2021

international

Indonesias towering Semeru volcano erupts in huge plume of ash

Indonesias Mount Semeru - at more than 12,000 feet, the tallest mountain on the nations most densely populated island of Java - erupted Saturday with an enormous cloud of chalky ash as people raced for safety. At least one person was killed.

That hot cloud barreled toward villages in the Lumajang district in East Java. Many residents fled on foot. Video shared by authorities and locals showed people shouting, running and recording damage to their homes and local infrastructure. The Lumajang deputy district chief said at least one person was killed, the Reuters news agency reported.

Some villages have been blanketed with ash - with two areas "badly affected," disaster management authorities said on a live television broadcast, CNN reported.

The eruption occurred during a thunderstorm, causing rain to push around lava and hot debris. Mud engulfed a bridge connecting two main villages, Pronojiwo and Candipuro, the Associated Press reported.

"Thick columns of ash have turned several villages to darkness," Thoriqul Haq, Lumajang district head, told TVOne. He said hundreds had to relocate to temporary shelters.

The National Disaster Management Agency tweeted that it immediately sent teams to the scene for data evaluation and evacuation.

Indonesia lies on the "Ring of Fire," the 40,000-kilometer (24,900-mile) stretch along the Pacific Rim that traces boundaries between different tectonic plates and has an abundance of volcanoes and earthquakes.

Mount Semeru last erupted in January, with no recorded casualties.

Related News

Published : December 05, 2021

By : The Washington Post

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.