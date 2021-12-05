Indonesias towering Semeru volcano erupts in huge plume of ash

Some villages have been blanketed with ash - with two areas "badly affected," disaster management authorities said on a live television broadcast, CNN reported.

The eruption occurred during a thunderstorm, causing rain to push around lava and hot debris. Mud engulfed a bridge connecting two main villages, Pronojiwo and Candipuro, the Associated Press reported.

"Thick columns of ash have turned several villages to darkness," Thoriqul Haq, Lumajang district head, told TVOne. He said hundreds had to relocate to temporary shelters.

The National Disaster Management Agency tweeted that it immediately sent teams to the scene for data evaluation and evacuation.