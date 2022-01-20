‘No chance of 5G signals interfering with aviation device in Thailand’

The issue caught global media attention last week when the United States’ FAA said that some Boeing 787 passenger jets should take extra care when landing in wet or snowy conditions at airports near 5G towers.

“Interference from 5G signals could affect the planes' altimeters, leading to delays in deploying the spoilers and thrust reversers that slow the aircraft down after landing,” the FAA said in a statement on January 14. “The presence of 5G C-Band interference can result in degraded deceleration performance, increased landing distance, and runway excursion.”

In simple terms, it suggests that an interference of signals could lead, in the worst-case scenario, to a plane running off the end of the runway.

“The issue in the United States has yet to be found in other countries, as telecom operators are usually required to use frequencies that are at least 100 to 200 Mhz away from the aviation frequency,” the CAAT said. “Furthermore, in Thailand the 5G base stations must be at least 200 metres away from aircraft landing areas to avoid creating any interference.”