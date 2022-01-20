Drinking time extended by two hours in ‘orange’ and 'blue' provinces

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday resolved to extend the time limit from 9pm to 11pm following a decline in Covid clusters from eateries and growing calls from business operators, CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said.

However, the extended drinking time applies only to restaurants that meet the “Covid-free setting” requirements under the Safety and Health Administration (SHA+) and Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus standards, the spokesman said.

During the long New Year holidays, entertainment venues operating as restaurants were blamed for a spike in new Covid cases, as many of them reportedly failed to implement strict preventive measures.