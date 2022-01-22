Donated Japanese trains getting ready to run Thai tracks by mid-2022

“Japanese diesel trains use 1.067 metre wide axels, while the Thai railway is 1 metre wide,” State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s Public Relations Centre director Ekarat Sriarayanphong said on Friday. “We began modifying the trains as soon as they arrived in December last year and now they can run on our tracks. The next step is repainting them at the Makkasan train depot.”

Ekarat added that once the trains are repainted, SRT will make adjustments to other systems such as the engine, transmission system, air conditioning and passenger seats, so they meet Thai conditions.