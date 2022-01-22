Mon, February 07, 2022

Donated Japanese trains getting ready to run Thai tracks by mid-2022

The 17 KiHA 183 diesel trains donated to Thailand by Japan’s Hokkaido Railway Company are being modified so they can run on local tracks, while four trains are expected to start running by mid-2022.

“Japanese diesel trains use 1.067 metre wide axels, while the Thai railway is 1 metre wide,” State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s Public Relations Centre director Ekarat Sriarayanphong said on Friday. “We began modifying the trains as soon as they arrived in December last year and now they can run on our tracks. The next step is repainting them at the Makkasan train depot.”

Ekarat added that once the trains are repainted, SRT will make adjustments to other systems such as the engine, transmission system, air conditioning and passenger seats, so they meet Thai conditions.

“Modifications will be carried out on four trains at a time, with the first lot set to be completed by mid-2022. These trains will run for short distances to Ayutthaya and Chachoengsao to promote domestic tourism,” he said.

KiHA 183 diesel trains have a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour. Each train has four bogies and can accommodate up to 216 passengers. Once completed, they will be fully airconditioned and include reclining seats and toilets.

Though SRT received these trains for free, it paid a private contractor 42.25 million baht to bring them from Japan to Thailand.

