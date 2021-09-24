SRT aims to have all Red Line extensions running by 2025

It said the extension project is being studied and will be completed under a public-private partnership (PPP) system.

The mass-transit commuter line will be extended in four sections covering 53.84 kilometres and will cost a total of 67.5 billion baht.

The four extensions are:

• Rangsit-Thammasat University Rangsit: An 8.84km line costing 6.57 billion baht with 28,150 commuters expected daily in the first year.

• Taling Chan-Salaya: A 14.8km line costing 10.2 billion baht with 47,570 commuters daily in the first year.

• Taling Chan-Siriraj: A 4.3km line costing 6.64 billion baht with 55,200 passengers expected daily in the first year.

• Bang Sue-Hua Lamphong and Bang Sue-Hua Mark: Covering 25.9km with a budget of 44.1 billion baht.

SRT is expected to present the progress of the PPP study this month and the project should be finalised by November.