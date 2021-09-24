SRT aims to have all Red Line extensions running by 2025

It said the extension project is being studied and will be completed under a public-private partnership (PPP) system.
The mass-transit commuter line will be extended in four sections covering 53.84 kilometres and will cost a total of 67.5 billion baht.
The four extensions are:
• Rangsit-Thammasat University Rangsit: An 8.84km line costing 6.57 billion baht with 28,150 commuters expected daily in the first year.
• Taling Chan-Salaya: A 14.8km line costing 10.2 billion baht with 47,570 commuters daily in the first year.
• Taling Chan-Siriraj: A 4.3km line costing 6.64 billion baht with 55,200 passengers expected daily in the first year.
• Bang Sue-Hua Lamphong and Bang Sue-Hua Mark: Covering 25.9km with a budget of 44.1 billion baht.
SRT is expected to present the progress of the PPP study this month and the project should be finalised by November.
The agency has prepared terms of reference and the price will be adjusted once the PPP format is finalised. The project is expected to go up for bidding between January and February next year.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has ordered SRT to accelerate the project, so it matches the schedule of the Bang Sue-Rangsit and Bang Sue-Taling Chan lines. The project is expected to be completed within three years or by 2025.
Published : September 24, 2021
