DRT tackling noise, security problems on Red Line route

“We have dispatched technicians to use sound meters to check the noise level along tracks in those areas and should have the results soon,” DRT director-general Kittiphan Panchan said on Wednesday.

“Initially, the DRT is considering installing noise barriers along the tracks in residential areas to minimise the impact on surrounding communities,” he said.

Kittiphan also said that during the survey officials discovered that cables at track axle counters have gone missing, which rendered the mechanical system inoperable.

“We speculated that someone might have broken into the track system to steal the cables,” he said.

“The DRT will install additional CCTV cameras in risky areas, increase the number of security guards, and do away with parking sites at connecting tracks to prevent intruders,” he added.

