SRT marks Father’s Day with special trip to Ayutthaya on WWII steam locomotives

The trains, dating back to the World War II era, departed Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station at 8.10am and arrived in Ayutthaya at 10.25am. On the way, passengers were picked up at Samsen, Bang Sue, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Mueang and Rangsit stations.

Passengers could spend up to six hours in Ayutthaya before hopping back on their steam locomotive of choice at 4.40pm and arriving at Hua Lamphong at 6.55pm.