Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

SRT marks Father’s Day with special trip to Ayutthaya on WWII steam locomotives

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) marked the birthday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great on Sunday by putting its historic Pacific steam locomotives No 824 and 850 to work.

The trains, dating back to the World War II era, departed Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station at 8.10am and arrived in Ayutthaya at 10.25am. On the way, passengers were picked up at Samsen, Bang Sue, Bang Khen, Lak Si, Don Mueang and Rangsit stations.

Passengers could spend up to six hours in Ayutthaya before hopping back on their steam locomotive of choice at 4.40pm and arriving at Hua Lamphong at 6.55pm.

Tickets for the non-airconditioned No 824 train cost 299 baht per person, including meals and snacks.

Tickets for the airconditioned No 850 train cost 2,999 per person and included meals as well as a guided tour to sites with historical significance in Ayutthaya.

SRT will organise a similar trip on March 26 to mark the establishment of Thailand’s railways.

His Majesty King Rama IX’s birthday is also marked as national Father’s Day in Thailand.

Published : December 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

