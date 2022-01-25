Govt adds chicken meat to list of price-controlled items

Rachada said it was necessary to control the price of chicken, as it is an important source of protein.

She added that so far, the Commerce Ministry has built a list of 56 price-controlled items and services, including chicken, egg, pork, shampoo, detergent, rice, garlic, instant food, school uniform and medical treatment.

As part of the price-control action, the Central Commission on Prices of Goods and Services has set up the following measures for entrepreneurs, retailers and poultry farmers:

• Farmers who have more than 100,000 chickens and slaughterhouse operators that have a production capacity of over 4,000 chickens per day must inform the relevant authority of stock volume, production cost and retail price every month.

• Factories producing animal feed must provide information on stock volume, retail price, production capacity and cost every month.

• Businesses, retailers and poultry farm operators must receive approval from the Department of Internal Trade before increasing retail prices.