Govt adds chicken meat to list of price-controlled items

The other goods on the list include surgical masks, polypropylene fabric, alcohol gel and recycled paper.
Rachada said it was necessary to control the price of chicken, as it is an important source of protein.
She added that so far, the Commerce Ministry has built a list of 56 price-controlled items and services, including chicken, egg, pork, shampoo, detergent, rice, garlic, instant food, school uniform and medical treatment.
As part of the price-control action, the Central Commission on Prices of Goods and Services has set up the following measures for entrepreneurs, retailers and poultry farmers:
• Farmers who have more than 100,000 chickens and slaughterhouse operators that have a production capacity of over 4,000 chickens per day must inform the relevant authority of stock volume, production cost and retail price every month.
• Factories producing animal feed must provide information on stock volume, retail price, production capacity and cost every month.
• Businesses, retailers and poultry farm operators must receive approval from the Department of Internal Trade before increasing retail prices.
Rachada said the government and related agencies are accelerating efforts to control product prices to maintain a balance between generating revenue for farmers and ensuring the price does not affect people’s cost of living.
She added that the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand has announced that it will maintain the price of live pigs at 110 baht per kilogram until after Chinese New Year Day, which falls on February 1 this year. Meanwhile, the Association of Hen-Egg Farmers, Traders and Exporters has agreed to maintain the price of No 3 eggs at 2.90 baht.
"Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has promised that he will do his best to take care of citizens even though some measures will take time before we can see an outcome,” she added.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
