Policeman behind zebra-crossing death ordains to make merit for victim

Pol Maj-General Nakarin Sukonthawvit, chief of Protection and Crowds Control Division, said while attending chanting rites on Monday night that he had spoken to Norawit earlier and the lance corporal was deeply sorry for the incident.

“He said he wanted to ordain to make merit for Dr Waralak and that this decision was entirely his own, with no influence from his superiors,” Nakarin said, adding that the law allows suspects to ordain as monks provided it is not being done to escape punishment and the suspect has not killed his birth parents.

Nakarin added that Norawit has proved that he had purchased the motorbike and was not using a confiscated vehicle as suspected by many.

Norawit has reportedly not yet made a decision on how long he will spend in monkhood.