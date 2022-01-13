Sat, January 22, 2022

Police officer fined THB500 for flouting traffic law

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) slapped a patrol officer with a 500 baht fine for reportedly violating the traffic law on Wednesday.

The fine came after netizens voiced criticism of Pol Corporal Witoon Tapoo, who was photographed waiting on his motorcycle beyond the “safe zone” and zebra crossing at traffic lights at Henri Dunant intersection in Bangkok on Tuesday.

MPB spokesman Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsang-ek said the Pathuwan Metro Police Station summoned Witoon the very same day to inform him of the 500-baht fine.

“The police will also take legal action against five other motorists in the photo for allegedly violating the traffic law,” he said.

 

Jirasan said the MPB had instructed its patrol officers to be role models for citizens, adding that those officers who flout traffic laws must be punished just as citizens are when they break the law.

Published : January 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

