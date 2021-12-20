Mon, December 20, 2021

in-focus

‘Dolphin Team’ launched to ensure safety of tourists in South of Thailand

The Marine Police Department on Sunday launched a new rapid response “Dolphin Team” to provide rescue and related medical services to locals and tourists in the South of Thailand.

“The Dolphin Team will patrol the coasts of Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat, which have many small islands and diving spots that attract both Thai and foreign tourists,” said Pol Colonel Watchiranon Nontna, chief of region 6 Marine Police. “They will be equipped with rescue and first-aid equipment, a state-of-the-art telecom system and high-speed boats. This operation is supported by tourism associations in the South.”

Members of the Dolphin Team have been trained by the National Institute for Emergency Medicine in giving first-aid, CPR and the transporting of patients safely to minimise damage and maximise the survival rate of victims. “All services will be provided free of charge, while all staffers will receive refresher training courses regularly to maintain their edge,” said Watchiranon.

“Marine Police is also planning to expand the operational range of Dolphin Team to other coastal provinces in the future once more areas open to foreign tourists,” he added.

Published : December 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

