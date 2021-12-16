Heading to Maya Bay? You won’t be allowed to play in the seawater

His post came after an official decision that the crescent-shaped Maya Bay – which became famous after it was featured in the 2000 Hollywood blockbuster “The Beach” – would be reopened from January 1. The beach has been closed to tourists since June 2018.
Thon said three proposals have been approved by provincial government agencies:
1. Boats carrying no more than 375 people will park at the pier located behind Maya Bay which is being constructed.
2. Tourists must make a reservation in advance to enter Maya Bay, while the number of boat trips depends on a decision by the national park.
3. Tourists will not be allowed to play in the Maya Bay seawater as the beach is considered a nursery for blacktip reef sharks, while coral reefs in the area are recovering.
“I would like to emphasise that the reopening of Maya Bay will not affect the coral reefs and creatures in the area,” Thon wrote.
He thanked the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Natural Resources as well as Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa for “taking good care of the environment", which is considered a national treasure.
Published : December 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
