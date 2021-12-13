Krabi’s beautiful Maya Bay will reopen on New Year’s day, but with restrictions

Damras Phoprasit, Department of National Parks director, said reopening the beach next year will help stimulate Krabi’s economy and can be seen as a New Year’s gift to tourists.

He added that the bay will be reopened under the following conditions:

• People can only enter from 7am to 6pm.

• Boats carrying no more than 375 people will be limited to 11 trips daily.

• Only 22 shallow dives will be allowed per day.

• Tourists can snorkel for 45 minutes per time and stay in the water for an hour. Groups who arrive in the morning may spot blacktip reef sharks, while snorkellers may catch sight of painted spiny lobsters.

• Tourists can reserve their trip via the QueQ application from December 20.