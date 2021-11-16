Phi Phis famous Maya Bay to be open to tourists from Jan 1

Maya Bay in Krabi’s Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park is expected to reopen to tourists on January 1 2022 after it has been closed since June 2018.
It was closed because it was determined the area’s coral and other marine life needed time to recover from the damage caused by tourists. Terrestrial and marine ecosystem recovery has been seen at Maya Bay due to its closure.
Environmental authorities said the famous tourist spot would only reopen to visitors after an upgrade to facilities was carried out and an adequate system was put in place to manage tourists.
On Sunday, Warawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and the permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspha were given an update on the infrastructure improvements being made at Phi Phi Leh for the reopening of Maya Bay.
The improvements include a new jetty at Loh Samah Bay on the opposite side of the island. Experts had advised that if the recovery of coral reefs in the area was to continue, the only access to Maya Bay must be via this new jetty.
The number of visitors per day will also be controlled to protect the local environment and marine ecosystem, and a specific area will be designated for swimming. Officials also planted a new coral reef area and more trees on the beach to help prevent shore erosion.
Published : November 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
