Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Chiang Mai police deny hiring ‘pretties’ as part of road-safety campaign

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Chiang Mai police deny hiring ‘pret...

Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong Police Station issued a statement on Sunday denying it had hired “pretties” to hand out free coffee to motorists at a checkpoint outside the district office.

The statement came after images of two women dressed provocatively handing out cans of coffee to motorists went viral on social media and sparked anger among netizens.

“The women were sent by a sushi buffet restaurant in Hang Dong district, which had expressed an interest in joining the police’s road-safety campaign during the New Year holidays. The restaurant, however, did not inform us in advance that they were sending pretties,” the statement read.

Chiang Mai police deny hiring ‘pretties’ as part of road-safety campaign

Chiang Mai police deny hiring ‘pretties’ as part of road-safety campaign

“The campaign aims to promote road safety by handing out free coffee to motorists, so they do not feel drowsy while driving. Apart from private partners, volunteers from organisations and members of the general public also joined the campaign.”

The statement went on to say that after inspecting the checkpoint, Chiang Mai’s deputy police chief ordered the two women to stop their activities and instructed officers and volunteers to strictly adhere to traffic laws.

Chiang Mai police deny hiring ‘pretties’ as part of road-safety campaign

Related News

Thousands flock to Chiang Mai mountains to greet 2022s first sunrise

Chiang Mai’s famous Mon Jam viewpoint gets ready for visitors

Chiang Mai Airport expects up to 17,500 passengers per day during New Year fest

Related News

Published : January 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.