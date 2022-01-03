Chiang Mai police deny hiring ‘pretties’ as part of road-safety campaign

The statement came after images of two women dressed provocatively handing out cans of coffee to motorists went viral on social media and sparked anger among netizens.
“The women were sent by a sushi buffet restaurant in Hang Dong district, which had expressed an interest in joining the police’s road-safety campaign during the New Year holidays. The restaurant, however, did not inform us in advance that they were sending pretties,” the statement read.
“The campaign aims to promote road safety by handing out free coffee to motorists, so they do not feel drowsy while driving. Apart from private partners, volunteers from organisations and members of the general public also joined the campaign.”
The statement went on to say that after inspecting the checkpoint, Chiang Mai’s deputy police chief ordered the two women to stop their activities and instructed officers and volunteers to strictly adhere to traffic laws.
Published : January 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022