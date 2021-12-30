Chiang Mai Airport expects up to 17,500 passengers per day during New Year fest

The airport, which sees an average of 110-120 flights per day, expects 16,000-17,500 passengers to pass through, which may result in congestion at the airport as well as surrounding roads at certain times.
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially the Omicron variant, the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office and Nakornping Hospital has deployed staff to provide ATK testing and vaccination services at exit gate No 1 of the domestic passenger terminal. Passengers can get tested and/or vaccinated for free.
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022