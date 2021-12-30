Sat, January 22, 2022

Chiang Mai Airport expects up to 17,500 passengers per day during New Year fest

Chiang Mai Airport is ready to take care of the safety of passengers returning to their hometowns and tourists who arrive to experience the cold weather and the beauty of the province, director Wichit Kaewsaitiam said.

The airport, which sees an average of 110-120 flights per day, expects 16,000-17,500 passengers to pass through, which may result in congestion at the airport as well as surrounding roads at certain times.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially the Omicron variant, the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office and Nakornping Hospital has deployed staff to provide ATK testing and vaccination services at exit gate No 1 of the domestic passenger terminal. Passengers can get tested and/or vaccinated for free.

