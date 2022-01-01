Thousands flock to Chiang Mai mountains to greet 2022s first sunrise

“On Thursday [December 30] we recorded a total of 8,485 visitors, while the numbers on Friday would have been closer to 10,000,” Kriangkrai Chaiphiset, chief of Doi Inthanon National Park, said on Friday.

“Before the arrival of Covid-19, Doi Inthanon usually recorded about 20,000 visitors daily during the New Year holidays.”

Kriangkrai said since no camping was allowed, tourists showed up as early as 4.30am to catch sight of the rising sun and enjoy the cold weather. Some stayed on to hike up the 4.8-kilometre Kiew Mae Pan path, which takes about three hours to complete.