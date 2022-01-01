Wed, January 19, 2022

thai-destination

Thousands flock to Chiang Mai mountains to greet 2022s first sunrise

Nearly 10,000 people flocked to Thailand’s highest peak – Chiang Mai’s famous Doi Inthanon – to watch the last sunrise of 2021.

“On Thursday [December 30] we recorded a total of 8,485 visitors, while the numbers on Friday would have been closer to 10,000,” Kriangkrai Chaiphiset, chief of Doi Inthanon National Park, said on Friday.

“Before the arrival of Covid-19, Doi Inthanon usually recorded about 20,000 visitors daily during the New Year holidays.”

Kriangkrai said since no camping was allowed, tourists showed up as early as 4.30am to catch sight of the rising sun and enjoy the cold weather. Some stayed on to hike up the 4.8-kilometre Kiew Mae Pan path, which takes about three hours to complete.

Thousands flock to Chiang Mai mountains to greet 2022s first sunrise

Meanwhile, more than 400 tourists set up camp at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park in Chiang Mai’s Muang district to greet the first sunrise of 2022.

“The camping area in Doi Suthep is full,” a park official said. “Some tourists also opted for other camping sites nearby like Suan Son Lodging, Monthathan and Mok Fah waterfalls. Though these areas are not on mountains, the weather is cool enough to attract people.”

Thousands flock to Chiang Mai mountains to greet 2022s first sunrise

Related News

Chiang Mai’s famous Mon Jam viewpoint gets ready for visitors

Beautiful Doi Inthanon all set to reopen

Chiang Mai Airport expects up to 17,500 passengers per day during New Year fest

Related News

Published : January 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

It’s time to revisit Krabi’s Maya Bay

Published : Jan 15, 2022

Thousands flock to Doi Inthanon to catch glimpse of frost, Queen Tiger flowers

Published : Jan 13, 2022

TAT turns Lopburi sunflower field into a maze

Published : Jan 05, 2022

Chiang Mai’s famous Mon Jam viewpoint gets ready for visitors

Published : Dec 31, 2021

Latest News

Bt3 million On Offer at Season-Opening Thailand Mixed

Published : Jan 19, 2022

Chicken prices may not go through the roof if govt panel decision gets nod

Published : Jan 19, 2022

Virologist recommends Pfizer booster dose for greater immunity

Published : Jan 19, 2022

PM orders intensified crackdown on call-centre scams

Published : Jan 19, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.