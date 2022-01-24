Zebra-crossing death highlights deadly hazards of Thai roads

Thailand was also ranked No 9 in the top 10 countries with the highest number of road fatalities globally. This list was led mostly by African countries.

In a report published in 2019, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation’s road safety centre said pedestrians are the most vulnerable.

The fate of pedestrians on Bangkok roads came to light last week when a police lance corporal on a motorcycle hit and fatally injured a doctor while she was using a zebra crossing.

CCTV footage shows Dr Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul, an ophthalmologist at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, crossing the walkway in front of Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital in Phya Thai district on January 21. A van slows to let her pass, before a powerful red Ducati motorcycle zooms in at the right-hand lane and hits Dr Waralak, sending her flying through the air.

Lance Corporal Norawit Buadok, the off-duty policeman who crashed into Waralak, was slammed with five charges on Sunday, including reckless driving causing death, using a vehicle without a licence plate, not driving on the left lane as required, not following road markings and not paying annual tax. Court decision on punishment is pending.