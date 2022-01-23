Mon, February 07, 2022

Policeman charged after doctor fatally hit on zebra crossing

A police lance corporal has been charged after his motorcycle hit and fatally injured a doctor as she was walking across the road at a zebra crossing in Bangkok.

CCTV images show Dr Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul, an ophthalmologist at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, crossing the walkway in front of Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital in Phayathai district on January 21. A van slows to let her pass, before a powerful red Ducati motorcycle emerges at speed in the right-hand lane and collides with Dr Waralak, sending her flying through the air.

Paramedics called to the scene found Waralak had suffered serious head injuries and a broken right leg. They performed CPR before rushing her to Rajavithi Hospital, where she died of her injuries a day later.

Lance Corporal Norawit Buadok, the off-duty policeman who crashed into Waralak, suffered a minor injury to his mouth. He was waiting at the scene as police arrived.

On Sunday, Norawit was charged with reckless driving causing death. He was released without bail after having voluntarily surrendered himself to police.

