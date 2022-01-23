Policeman charged after doctor fatally hit on zebra crossing

CCTV images show Dr Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul, an ophthalmologist at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, crossing the walkway in front of Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital in Phayathai district on January 21. A van slows to let her pass, before a powerful red Ducati motorcycle emerges at speed in the right-hand lane and collides with Dr Waralak, sending her flying through the air.

Paramedics called to the scene found Waralak had suffered serious head injuries and a broken right leg. They performed CPR before rushing her to Rajavithi Hospital, where she died of her injuries a day later.