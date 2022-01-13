Two tiger corpses seized in Kanchanaburi national park, hunters on the run

At around 10am on Sunday, the team reached the park – only three to four kilometres from the border. They noticed smoke and promptly headed to the scene. However, a dog barked at their presence, alerting five suspects, who escaped into the forest.

The team found tiger meat on a grill while the pelts of two tigers were hanging out to dry. The unit also discovered four weapons and 29 other items at the campsite.

On Tuesday, just as park officials were inspecting the seized items, there was a call from a man named Pom to park staff asking that they return a Winchester shotgun. Pom claimed the shotgun belonged to a defence volunteer named Boonthin. The conversation is being investigated.

On Wednesday, the park team took the tiger corpses, weapons and other items to Pilok police station so officers could investigate and hopefully nab the suspects.