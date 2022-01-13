Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Two tiger corpses seized in Kanchanaburi national park, hunters on the run

Thong Pha Phum National Park staff in Kanchanaburi seized two tiger corpses while on patrol after stumbling upon a group of hunters, who were about to eat the grilled meat of the big cats. The suspects made good their escape into the forest.

Niphon Chamnongsirisak, director of Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Ban Pong), said on Wednesday that he was informed that 10 staff went on patrol in the area from January 8 to 11 after they received a report that there was a group of people illegally hunting in the national park near the Thailand-Myanmar border.

At around 10am on Sunday, the team reached the park – only three to four kilometres from the border. They noticed smoke and promptly headed to the scene. However, a dog barked at their presence, alerting five suspects, who escaped into the forest.

The team found tiger meat on a grill while the pelts of two tigers were hanging out to dry. The unit also discovered four weapons and 29 other items at the campsite.

On Tuesday, just as park officials were inspecting the seized items, there was a call from a man named Pom to park staff asking that they return a Winchester shotgun. Pom claimed the shotgun belonged to a defence volunteer named Boonthin. The conversation is being investigated.

On Wednesday, the park team took the tiger corpses, weapons and other items to Pilok police station so officers could investigate and hopefully nab the suspects.

 

Two tiger corpses seized in Kanchanaburi national park, hunters on the run Two tiger corpses seized in Kanchanaburi national park, hunters on the run Two tiger corpses seized in Kanchanaburi national park, hunters on the run

Related News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Santa comes a-knockin’ at Chonburi’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo

 

Two tiger corpses seized in Kanchanaburi national park, hunters on the run Two tiger corpses seized in Kanchanaburi national park, hunters on the run

Related News

Published : January 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.