Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of Bt1.1 billion for the construction of a new zoo on a royally granted plot of land in Pathum Thani, government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said.

The budget will be used across fiscal years 2023 to 2027, she said.

The Zoological Park Organisation aims to build the new zoo on a 300-rai plot, which has been granted by His Majesty the King for the purpose, in Klong Hok, Tambon Rangsit in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district.

The zoo, to be built in honour of His Majesty the King, will be made an international-level comprehensive facility with exclusive zones for people to learn about nature and the environment and study about local and foreign wildlife, Ratchada said.

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani There will also be zones for studying about a perfect ecological system and how to conserve and breed wild animals before they are returned to the wild, the spokeswoman said.

Furthermore, the zoo will become a new eco-tourism spot as initiated by late King Rama IX, Ratchada said.

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani The whole facility will be divided into six zones – a public park, a commercial area, a flood-prevention site, a research area, a car park, and the zoo itself.

The display area will be divided into subzones featuring African, Asian, Australian and South American animals. A display subzone of “cute” animals for kids will also be located there, she added.

Related News

Published : January 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.