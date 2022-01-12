Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

The budget will be used across fiscal years 2023 to 2027, she said.
The Zoological Park Organisation aims to build the new zoo on a 300-rai plot, which has been granted by His Majesty the King for the purpose, in Klong Hok, Tambon Rangsit in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district.
The zoo, to be built in honour of His Majesty the King, will be made an international-level comprehensive facility with exclusive zones for people to learn about nature and the environment and study about local and foreign wildlife, Ratchada said.
There will also be zones for studying about a perfect ecological system and how to conserve and breed wild animals before they are returned to the wild, the spokeswoman said.
Furthermore, the zoo will become a new eco-tourism spot as initiated by late King Rama IX, Ratchada said.
The whole facility will be divided into six zones – a public park, a commercial area, a flood-prevention site, a research area, a car park, and the zoo itself.
The display area will be divided into subzones featuring African, Asian, Australian and South American animals. A display subzone of “cute” animals for kids will also be located there, she added.
Published : January 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
