Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

The Zoological Park Organisation aims to build the new zoo on a 300-rai plot, which has been granted by His Majesty the King for the purpose, in Klong Hok, Tambon Rangsit in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district.

The zoo, to be built in honour of His Majesty the King, will be made an international-level comprehensive facility with exclusive zones for people to learn about nature and the environment and study about local and foreign wildlife, Ratchada said.

There will also be zones for studying about a perfect ecological system and how to conserve and breed wild animals before they are returned to the wild, the spokeswoman said.