Stick to ‘3 Safety Rules’ when marking Chinese New Year, says Department of Health

To minimise pollution caused by particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5), the department has advised people to burn incense sticks and paper money in properly ventilated areas or outdoors.

“If possible, choose short incense sticks that burn up more quickly,” he said. “Most importantly, do not leave burning incense sticks or candles unattended to prevent fire.”

Lastly, the Department of Health advised people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 universal prevention practices, which include wearing facemasks at all times, washing hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol sanitising gel, getting vaccinated and undergoing ATK tests.

“Traditionally, ethnic-Chinese people head to a shrine after paying respects to their ancestors at home,” Suwanchai said. “Senior citizens, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated, should refrain from going to crowded areas to prevent contracting Covid-19. If travel cannot be avoided, then people should choose destinations that are certified under the Thai Stop Covid Plus standard.”