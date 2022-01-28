Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Stick to ‘3 Safety Rules’ when marking Chinese New Year, says Department of Health

As Thailand gets ready to welcome the Year of the Tiger on February 1, the Department of Health is advising people to adhere to the “3 Safety rules”, namely food safety, PM2.5 safety and Covid-19 safety.

“To maintain food safety, people should only buy food from manufacturers that have been certified by relevant government agencies,” Dr Suwanchai Wattanaying-charoencha, the department's director-general, said on Thursday. “Fresh chicken and pork should not be discoloured or have an odour, while the meat must not be too soft or too hard when pressed.

“Fruits and vegetables should be washed under running water for at least two minutes or soaked in 4 litres of water with two tablespoons of salt or one tablespoon of baking soda for 10-15 minutes and then washed in fresh water again before consumption.”

Stick to '3 Safety Rules' when marking Chinese New Year, says Department of Health

To minimise pollution caused by particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5), the department has advised people to burn incense sticks and paper money in properly ventilated areas or outdoors.

“If possible, choose short incense sticks that burn up more quickly,” he said. “Most importantly, do not leave burning incense sticks or candles unattended to prevent fire.”

Lastly, the Department of Health advised people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 universal prevention practices, which include wearing facemasks at all times, washing hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol sanitising gel, getting vaccinated and undergoing ATK tests.

“Traditionally, ethnic-Chinese people head to a shrine after paying respects to their ancestors at home,” Suwanchai said. “Senior citizens, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated, should refrain from going to crowded areas to prevent contracting Covid-19. If travel cannot be avoided, then people should choose destinations that are certified under the Thai Stop Covid Plus standard.”

Published : January 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

